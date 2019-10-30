World Series 2019
Photo: TVInsider.com

(KMAland) -- The Nationals won the World Series, and all the scores from the night in NBA and NHL.

MLB SCOREBOARD

World Series Game 7: Washington 6 Houston 2 (Washington wins series 4-3)

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Cleveland 117 Chicago 111

Orlando 95 New York 83

Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 95

Boston 116 Milwaukee 105

Indiana 118 Brooklyn 108

Toronto 125 Detroit 113

Portland 102 Oklahoma City 99

Houston 159 Washington 158

Charlotte 118 Sacramento 111

Utah 110 LA Clippers 96

Phoenix Golden State

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Tampa Bay 7 New Jersey 6 — OT

Edmont 4 Columbus 1

St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1

Florida 4 Colorado 3 — OT

Montreal 4 Arizona 1

Vancouver Los Angeles