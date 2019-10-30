(KMAland) -- The Nationals won the World Series, and all the scores from the night in NBA and NHL.
MLB SCOREBOARD
World Series Game 7: Washington 6 Houston 2 (Washington wins series 4-3)
NBA SCOREBOARD
Cleveland 117 Chicago 111
Orlando 95 New York 83
Philadelphia 117 Minnesota 95
Boston 116 Milwaukee 105
Indiana 118 Brooklyn 108
Toronto 125 Detroit 113
Portland 102 Oklahoma City 99
Houston 159 Washington 158
Charlotte 118 Sacramento 111
Utah 110 LA Clippers 96
Phoenix Golden State
NHL SCOREBOARD
Tampa Bay 7 New Jersey 6 — OT
Edmont 4 Columbus 1
St. Louis 2 Minnesota 1
Florida 4 Colorado 3 — OT
Montreal 4 Arizona 1
Vancouver Los Angeles