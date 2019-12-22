(KMAland) -- Check out the NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, college volleyball and NHL scores from Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FBS Bowl Games
Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38 Boise State 7
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State 48 Central Michigan 11
Boca Raton Bowl: Florida Atlantic 52 SMU 28
Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State 34 FIU 26
Cure Bowl: Liberty 23 Georgia Southern 16
New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State 31 UAB 17
FCS Playoffs — Semifinals
North Dakota State 42 Montana State 14
James Madison 30 Weber State 14
Division II Playoffs — Championship
West Florida 48 Minnesota State 40
NAIA Playoffs — Championship
Morningside 40 Marian 38
NFL SCOREBOARD
Houston 23 Tampa Bay 20
New England 24 Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34 LA Rams 31
NBA SCOREBOARD
Utah 114 Charlotte 107
Brooklyn 122 Atlanta 112
Philadelphia 125 Washington 108
Chicago 119 Detroit 107
Milwaukee 123 New York 102
Memphis 119 Sacramento 115
LA Clippers 134 San Antonio 109
Houston 139 Phoenix 125
Portland 113 Minnesota 106
NHL SCOREBOARD
Buffalo 3 Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 6 NY Islanders 5 — SO
Winnipeg 6 Minnesota 0
Nashville 4 Boston 3 — OT
Toronto 4 Detroit 1
Philadelphia 5 Ottawa 4 — SO
Washington 3 Tampa Bay 1
Florida 4 Carolina 2
Columbus 5 New Jersey 1
Edmonton 4 Montreal 3
Chicago 5 Colorado 3
Vancouver 4 Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 5 San Jose 2
NCAA VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Championship
Stanford 3 Wisconsin 0