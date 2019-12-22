National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, college volleyball and NHL scores from Saturday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD 

FBS Bowl Games

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38 Boise State 7

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State 48 Central Michigan 11

Boca Raton Bowl: Florida Atlantic 52 SMU 28

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State 34 FIU 26

Cure Bowl: Liberty 23 Georgia Southern 16

New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State 31 UAB 17

FCS Playoffs — Semifinals 

North Dakota State 42 Montana State 14

James Madison 30 Weber State 14

Division II Playoffs — Championship 

West Florida 48 Minnesota State 40

NAIA Playoffs — Championship 

Morningside 40 Marian 38

NFL SCOREBOARD 

Houston 23 Tampa Bay 20

New England 24 Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34 LA Rams 31

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Utah 114 Charlotte 107

Brooklyn 122 Atlanta 112

Philadelphia 125 Washington 108

Chicago 119 Detroit 107

Milwaukee 123 New York 102

Memphis 119 Sacramento 115

LA Clippers 134 San Antonio 109

Houston 139 Phoenix 125

Portland 113 Minnesota 106

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Buffalo 3 Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 6 NY Islanders 5 — SO

Winnipeg 6 Minnesota 0

Nashville 4 Boston 3 — OT

Toronto 4 Detroit 1

Philadelphia 5 Ottawa 4 — SO

Washington 3 Tampa Bay 1

Florida 4 Carolina 2

Columbus 5 New Jersey 1

Edmonton 4 Montreal 3

Chicago 5 Colorado 3

Vancouver 4 Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 5 San Jose 2

NCAA VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD — Championship 

Stanford 3 Wisconsin 0