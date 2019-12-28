National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the NBA, top 25 college basketball and NHL action from Saturday.

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Denver 119 Memphis 110

Toronto 113 Boston 97

New Orleans 120 Indiana 98

Chicago 116 Atlanta 81

Cleveland 94 Minnesota 88

New York 107 Washington 100

Miami 117 Philadelphia 116 — OT

Houston 108 Brooklyn 98

San Antonio 136 Detroit 109

Dallas 141 Golden State 121

Milwaukee 111 Orlando 100

Phoenix 112 Sacramento 110

LA Lakers 128 Portland 120

Utah 120 LA Clippers 107

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(19) Kentucky 78 (3) Louisville 70 — OT

(4) Duke 75 Brown 50

(9) Memphis 97 New Orleans 55

(12) Butler 67 UL Monroe 36

(15) San Diego State 73 Cal Poly 57

(17) Florida State 88 North Alabama 71

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(5) Stanford 67 UC Davis 55

(12) Maryland 70 (23) Michigan 55

(14) Indiana 79 Michigan State 67

NHL SCOREBOARD 

NY Rangers 5 Toronto 4 — OT

Tampa Bay 5 Montreal 4

Florida 5 Detroit 4

Pittsburgh 6 Nashville 4

Carolina 6 Washington 4

Dallas 3 Colorado 2 — SO

Vancouver 3 LA Kings 2

Las Vegas 4 Arizona 1

San Jose 5 Philadelphia 1