National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the top 25 college basketball and NHL action from Saturday.

NCAA WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(2) Baylor 69 Oklahoma State 42

(15) Gonzaga 53 Santa Clara 46

(21) South Dakota 77 Oral Roberts 73

(24) Missouri State 88 Southern Illinois 57

NCAA MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(1) Baylor 70 (14) West Virginia 59

(2) Gonzaga 89 Pepperdine 77

(3) Kansas 87 Oklahoma 70

Clemson 77 (5) Louisville 62

(6) Dayton 71 UMass 63

(7) Duke 94 Notre Dame 60

(8) Florida State 80 Syracuse 77

(9) Maryland 67 Michigan State 60

Providence 74 (10) Seton Hall 71

Missouri 85 (11) Auburn 73

(12) Kentucky 67 Ole Miss 62

(13) Penn State 77 Northwestern 61

(16) Colorado 69 Oregon State 47

Georgetown 73 (19) Butler 66

SMU 73 (20) Houston 72 — OT

Rutgers 72 (22) Illinois 57

(23) Creighton 93 DePaul 64

Oklahoma State 73 (24) Texas Tech 70

Alabama 88 (25) LSU 82

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Boston 4 Detroit 1

Nashville 4 St. Louis 3

Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 3

Edmonton 4 Florida 1

San Jose 2 Minnesota 0

Dallas 4 Montreal 3 — OT

Toronto 4 Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3 Colorado 1

Chicago 8 Calgary 4

Arizona 3 Washington 1

Las Vegas 1 NY Islanders 0