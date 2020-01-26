(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Saturday below.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) Baylor 72 Florida 61
(2) Gonzaga 92 Pacific 59
(3) Kansas 74 Tennessee 68
(5) Florida State 85 Notre Dame 84
(6) Louisville 80 Clemson 62
(7) Dayton 87 Richmond 79
(9) Villanova 64 Providence 60
(14) West Virginia 74 Missouri 51
(15) Kentucky 76 (18) Texas Tech 74 — OT
(16) Auburn 80 Iowa State 76
SMU 74 (20) Memphis 70
(21) Illinois 64 Michigan 62
Arizona State 66 (22) Arizona 65
(23) Colorado 76 Washington 62
(24) Rutgers 75 Nebraska 72
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(2) Baylor 87 Texas Tech 79
(3) UConn 98 East Carolina 42
(13) Gonzaga 78 Loyola Marymount 52
NBA SCOREBOARD
Utah 112 Dallas 107
Brooklyn 121 Detroit 111 — OT
Chicago 118 Cleveland 106
Oklahoma City 113 Minnesota 104
Philadelphia 108 LA Lakers 91