(KMAland) -- Check out the National Scoreboard from Saturday.
NFL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
AFC Wild Card: Houston 22 Buffalo 19 — OT
AFC Wild Card: Tennessee 20 New England 13
NCAA COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL SCOREBOARD
Armed Forces Bowl: Tulane 30 Southern Miss 13
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) Gonzaga 75 Pepperdine 70
(2) Duke 95 Miami 62
(3) Kansas 60 (16) West Virginia 53
(4) Oregon 69 Utah 64
(6) Baylor 59 Texas 44
(18) Florida State 78 (7) Louisville 65
(8) Auburn 80 Mississippi State 68
Georgia 65 (9) Memphis 62
Marquette 71 (10) Villanova 60
(11) Butler 71 Creighton 57
(13) San Diego State 77 Utah State 68
(15) Maryland 75 Indiana 59
(17) Kentucky 71 Missouri 59
(19) Virginia 65 Virginia Tech 39
(21) Penn State 89 (23) Iowa 86
(22) Texas Tech 85 Oklahoma State 50
(24) Wichita State 74 Ole Miss 54
(25) Arizona 75 Arizona State 47
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(6) Baylor 77 Oklahoma 56
(17) Gonzaga 57 San Diego 42
Nebraska 72 (24) Minnesota 58
NBA SCOREBOARD
Memphis 140 LA Clippers 114
Toronto 121 Brooklyn 102
Utah 109 Orlando 96
Oklahoma City 121 Cleveland 106
Atlanta 116 Indiana 111
Boston 111 Chicago 104
Washington 128 Denver 114
Detroit 111 Golden State 104
Milwaukee 127 San Antonio 118
Charlotte 123 Dallas 120 — OT
New Orleans 117 Sacramento 115
NHL SCOREBOARD
Edmonton 4 Boston 1
San Jose 3 Columbus 2
Buffalo 3 Florida 2
Minnesota 3 Winnipeg 2 — OT
Las Vegas 5 St. Louis 4 — OT
Toronto 3 NY Islanders 0
Pittsburgh 3 Montreal 2 — OT
Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 3
Colorado 5 New Jersey 2
ARizona 6 Philadelphia 2
Vancouver 2 NY Rangers 1
Nashville Los Angeles