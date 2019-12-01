(KMAland) -- Check out the NFL, NHL, NBA and college basketball top 25 action from Sunday, December 1st.
NFL SCOREBOARD
View the full NFL Recap linked here.
NBA SCOREBOARD
Miami 109 Brooklyn 106
Memphis 115 Minnesota 107
Boston 113 New York 104
Oklahoma City 107 New Orleans 104
Detroit 132 San Antonio 98
Orlando 100 Golden State 96
Toronto 130 Utah 110
Dallas 114 LA Lakers 100
LA Clippers Washington
NCAA MEN’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
(5) Maryland 84 Marquette 63
(22) Villanova 83 La Salle 72
(14) Arizona 73 Wake Forest 66
NCAA WOMEN’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
(20) Tennessee 81 Air Force 54
(16) DePaul 70 Northwestern 68
(11) UCLA 73 Virginia 62
(14) Kentucky 81 Austin Peay 52
(12) NC State 76 North Texas 65
(22) Gonzaga 63 Purdue 50
(12) Florida State 80 (6) Texas A&M 58
NHL SCOREBOARD
Minnesota 3 Dallas 2 — SO
Boston 3 Montreal 1
Edmonton Vancouver
PGA EUROPEAN TOUR
Alfred Dunhill Championship: Pablo Larrazabal wins championship (-8)