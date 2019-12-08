National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, PGA and other results from Sunday.

NFL SCOREBOARD 

View the complete NFL Recap linked here.

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Brooklyn 105 Denver 102

Atlanta 122 Charlotte 107

Miami 110 Chicago 105

Philadelphia 110 Toronto 104

LA Clippers 135 Washington 119

Sacramento 110 Dallas 106

Oklahoma City 108 Portland 96

LA Lakers 142 Minnesota 125

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(17) Florida State 72 Clemson 53

(19) Dayton 78 Saint Mary’s 68

(5) Virginia 56 (7) North Carolina 47

(11) Michigan State 77 Rutgers 65

(9) Gonzaga 83 (22) Washington 76

Iowa State 76 (16) Seton Hall 66

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(8) Florida State 81 Clemson 64

(9) Maryland 105 Loyola MD 45

(15) Kentucky 79 Samford 49

(24) Michigan 79 Oakland 64

West Virginia 71 (10) Mississippi State 65

Texas 66 (17) Tennessee 60

(2) Louisville 85 Northern Kentucky 57

(3) Oregon 95 South Dakota State 56

(4) Connecticut 81 Notre Dame 57

(18) Gonzaga 76 Washington State 53

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 2

Florida 5 San Jose 1

Arizona 4 Chicago 3 — SO

NY Rangers 5 Las Vegas 0

Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 — OT

PGA TOUR 

Hero World Challenge: Henrik Stenson wins championship (-18)

PGA EUROPEAN TOUR 

AFRASIA BANK Mauritius Open: Rasmus Hojgaard wins championship (-19)