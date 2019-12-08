(KMAland) -- Check out the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, PGA and other results from Sunday.
NFL SCOREBOARD
NBA SCOREBOARD
Brooklyn 105 Denver 102
Atlanta 122 Charlotte 107
Miami 110 Chicago 105
Philadelphia 110 Toronto 104
LA Clippers 135 Washington 119
Sacramento 110 Dallas 106
Oklahoma City 108 Portland 96
LA Lakers 142 Minnesota 125
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(17) Florida State 72 Clemson 53
(19) Dayton 78 Saint Mary’s 68
(5) Virginia 56 (7) North Carolina 47
(11) Michigan State 77 Rutgers 65
(9) Gonzaga 83 (22) Washington 76
Iowa State 76 (16) Seton Hall 66
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(8) Florida State 81 Clemson 64
(9) Maryland 105 Loyola MD 45
(15) Kentucky 79 Samford 49
(24) Michigan 79 Oakland 64
West Virginia 71 (10) Mississippi State 65
Texas 66 (17) Tennessee 60
(2) Louisville 85 Northern Kentucky 57
(3) Oregon 95 South Dakota State 56
(4) Connecticut 81 Notre Dame 57
(18) Gonzaga 76 Washington State 53
NHL SCOREBOARD
Winnipeg 3 Anaheim 2
Florida 5 San Jose 1
Arizona 4 Chicago 3 — SO
NY Rangers 5 Las Vegas 0
Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 — OT
PGA TOUR
Hero World Challenge: Henrik Stenson wins championship (-18)
PGA EUROPEAN TOUR
AFRASIA BANK Mauritius Open: Rasmus Hojgaard wins championship (-19)