(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Sunday, January 12th.

NFL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD 

AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City 51 Houston 31

NFC Divisional Round: Green Bay 28 Seattle 23

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

Purdue 71 (8) Michigan State 42

Minnesota 75 (19) Michigan 67

(21) Memphis 68 South Florida 64

(23) Wichita State 89 UConn 86 — 2 OT

(24) Arizona Oregon State

(25) Colorado 91 Utah 52

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(2) Oregon 71 (18) Arizona 64

Arizona State 55 (3) Oregon State 47

(4) South Carolina 93 Vanderbilt 57

(5) Stanford 79 California 65

(6) Baylor 94 Oklahoma State 48

(7) Louisville 75 Wake Forest 61

(8) UCLA 65 Colorado 62

(9) NC State 90 Notre Dame 56

(11) Florida State 78 North Carolina 64

Iowa 91 (12) Indiana 85 — 2 OT

(14) Kentucky 65 Florida 45

(15) DePaul 74 St. John’s 69

(17) Maryland 77 (24) Michigan 49

(19) West Virginia 68 Texas 63

(20) Missouri State 80 Northern Iowa 66

(21) Arkansas 90 Missouri 73

(23) Tennessee 73 Georgia 56

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Utah 127 Washignton 116

New York 124 Miami 121

San Antonio 105 Toronto 104

Memphis 122 Golden State 102

Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 86

Denver 114 LA Clippers 104

Phoenix 100 Charlotte 92

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Nashville 1 Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 4 Minnesota 1

Buffalo 5 Detroit 1

Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 3 — SO

Florida 8 Toronto 4

New Jersey 3 Tampa Bay 1