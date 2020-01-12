(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Sunday, January 12th.
NFL PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City 51 Houston 31
NFC Divisional Round: Green Bay 28 Seattle 23
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
Purdue 71 (8) Michigan State 42
Minnesota 75 (19) Michigan 67
(21) Memphis 68 South Florida 64
(23) Wichita State 89 UConn 86 — 2 OT
(24) Arizona Oregon State
(25) Colorado 91 Utah 52
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(2) Oregon 71 (18) Arizona 64
Arizona State 55 (3) Oregon State 47
(4) South Carolina 93 Vanderbilt 57
(5) Stanford 79 California 65
(6) Baylor 94 Oklahoma State 48
(7) Louisville 75 Wake Forest 61
(8) UCLA 65 Colorado 62
(9) NC State 90 Notre Dame 56
(11) Florida State 78 North Carolina 64
Iowa 91 (12) Indiana 85 — 2 OT
(14) Kentucky 65 Florida 45
(15) DePaul 74 St. John’s 69
(17) Maryland 77 (24) Michigan 49
(19) West Virginia 68 Texas 63
(20) Missouri State 80 Northern Iowa 66
(21) Arkansas 90 Missouri 73
(23) Tennessee 73 Georgia 56
NBA SCOREBOARD
Utah 127 Washignton 116
New York 124 Miami 121
San Antonio 105 Toronto 104
Memphis 122 Golden State 102
Brooklyn 108 Atlanta 86
Denver 114 LA Clippers 104
Phoenix 100 Charlotte 92
NHL SCOREBOARD
Nashville 1 Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 4 Minnesota 1
Buffalo 5 Detroit 1
Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 3 — SO
Florida 8 Toronto 4
New Jersey 3 Tampa Bay 1