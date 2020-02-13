(KMAland) -- No. 9 Louisville beat No. 4 NC State in women’s hoops, the Celtics beat the Clippers in double overtime and more from the night in national sports.
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) South Carolina 79 Auburn 53
(9) Louisville 66 (4) NC State 59
(10) Maryland 93 (17) Iowa 59
(15) Gonzaga 56 San Francisco 38
(16) Texas A&M 74 Vanderbilt 53
(19) Northwestern 66 Michigan 60
(20) Indiana 59 Illinois 54
(21) South Dakota 88 Western Illinois 51
LSU 75 (25) Tennessee 65
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(17) Oregon 68 (16) Colorado 60
Indiana 89 (21) Iowa 77
NBA SCOREBOARD
Oklahoma City 123 New Orleans 118
Boston 141 LA Clippers 133 — 2 OT
NHL SCOREBOARD
Buffalo 4 Columbus 3 — OT
Dallas 3 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3 Edmonton 1
Philadelphia 6 Florida 2
New Jersey 4 Detroit 1
Ottawa 3 Arizona 2
Nashville 5 NY Islanders 0
NY Rangers 4 Minnesota 3 — SO
Washington 3 Colorado 2
Calgary 6 Anaheim 0
Las Vegas 6 St. Louis 5 — OT