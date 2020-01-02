National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the college football, college basketball, NBA and NHL scores from Thursday. 

NCAA FOOTBALL BOWL SCOREBOARD 

Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati 38 Boston College 6

Gator Bowl: Tennessee 23 Indiana 22

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD  

Portland (1) Gonzaga

Colorado 74 (4) Oregon 65

(14) Michigan State 76 Illinois 56

(20) Dayton 84 La Salle 58

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(1) UConn 83 Wichita State 55

(4) South Carolina 99 (13) Kentucky 72

(7) Louisville 75 Clemson 50

Syracuse 90 (8) Florida State 89 — OT

(9) NC State 76 Virginia Tech 69

(11) Texas A&M 84 (20) Arkansas 77

(15) Mississippi State 93 Florida 47

(17) Gonzaga 55 BYU 43

(22) Tennessee 77 Missouri 66

Georgia Tech 61 (23) Miami 54

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Charlotte 109 Cleveland 106

Denver 124 Indiana 116

Miami 84 Toronto 76

Minnesota 99 Golden State 84

Utah 102 Chicago 98

Dallas 123 Brooklyn 111

Oklahoma City 109 San Antonio 103

Memphis Sacramento

Detroit LA Clippers

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Columbus 2 Boston 1 — OT

Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 — OT

Tampa Bay 2 Montreal 1

New Jersey 2 NY Islanders 1

San Jose 3 Pittsburgh 2 — OT

Florida 6 Ottawa 3

Toronto 6 Winnipeg 3

Calgary 4 NY Rangers 3

Arizona 4 Anaheim 2

Colorado St. Louis

Chicago Vancouver

Las Vegas Philadelphia