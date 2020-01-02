(KMAland) -- Check out the college football, college basketball, NBA and NHL scores from Thursday.
NCAA FOOTBALL BOWL SCOREBOARD
Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati 38 Boston College 6
Gator Bowl: Tennessee 23 Indiana 22
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
Portland (1) Gonzaga
Colorado 74 (4) Oregon 65
(14) Michigan State 76 Illinois 56
(20) Dayton 84 La Salle 58
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(1) UConn 83 Wichita State 55
(4) South Carolina 99 (13) Kentucky 72
(7) Louisville 75 Clemson 50
Syracuse 90 (8) Florida State 89 — OT
(9) NC State 76 Virginia Tech 69
(11) Texas A&M 84 (20) Arkansas 77
(15) Mississippi State 93 Florida 47
(17) Gonzaga 55 BYU 43
(22) Tennessee 77 Missouri 66
Georgia Tech 61 (23) Miami 54
NBA SCOREBOARD
Charlotte 109 Cleveland 106
Denver 124 Indiana 116
Miami 84 Toronto 76
Minnesota 99 Golden State 84
Utah 102 Chicago 98
Dallas 123 Brooklyn 111
Oklahoma City 109 San Antonio 103
Memphis Sacramento
Detroit LA Clippers
NHL SCOREBOARD
Columbus 2 Boston 1 — OT
Buffalo 3 Edmonton 2 — OT
Tampa Bay 2 Montreal 1
New Jersey 2 NY Islanders 1
San Jose 3 Pittsburgh 2 — OT
Florida 6 Ottawa 3
Toronto 6 Winnipeg 3
Calgary 4 NY Rangers 3
Arizona 4 Anaheim 2
Colorado St. Louis
Chicago Vancouver
Las Vegas Philadelphia