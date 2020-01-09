Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A light mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then windy with periods of snow in the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 10F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.