National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Thursday, January 9th.

NCAA MEN’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD   

(1) Gonzaga San Diego 

(8) Michigan State 74 Minnesota 58

(9) Oregon 74 (24) Arizona 73 — OT

(19) Michigan 84 Purdue 78 — 2 OT

(23) Wichita State 76 (21) Memphis 67 

NCAA WOMEN’S TOP 25 BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

(6) Baylor 74 (1) UConn 58

(4) South Carolina 91 (21) Arkansas 82

(7) Louisville 87 Miami 41

North Carolina 66 (9) NC State 60

LSU 57 (10) Texas A&M 54

Georgia Tech 67 (11) Florida State 52

(12) Indiana 66 Purdue 48

(13) Mississippi State 79 Missouri 64

(14) Kentucky 81 Alabama 71

(16) Gonzaga 74 Saint Mary’s 49

Iowa 66 (17) Maryland 61

(23) Tennessee 84 Ole Miss 28

Ohio State 78 (24) Michigan 69

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Philadelphia 109 Boston 98

Cleveland 115 Detroit 112 — OT

Minnesota 116 Portland 102

Oklahoma City Houston

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Boston 5 Winnipeg 4

Edmonton 4 Montreal 2

Tampa Bay 4 Arizona 0

Florida 5 Vancouver 2

NY Rangers 6 New Jersey 3

St. Louis 5 Buffalo 1

Nashville 5 Chicago 2

Calgary 2 Minnesota 1

Los Angeles Las Vegas

Dallas Anaheim

Columbus San Jose