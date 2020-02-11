(KMAland) -- Michigan State ended their losing skid, Philadelphia beat the Clippers, the Rockets took down the Celtics and more from the night in national sports action.
TOP 25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
(4) San Diego State New Mexico
(6) Dayton 81 Rhode Island 67
(9) Maryland 72 Nebraska 70
(12) Kentucky 78 Vanderbilt 64
(13) Penn State 88 Purdue 76
Michigan State 70 (22) Illinois 69
(25) LSU 82 Missouri 78
NBA SCOREBOARD
Philadelphia 110 LA Clippers 103
Washington 126 Chicago 114
New Orleans 138 Portland 117
San Antonio 114 Oklahoma City 106
Houston 116 Boston 105
NHL SCOREBOARD
Buffalo 3 Detroit 2
Toronto 3 Arizona 2 — OT
Florida 5 New Jersey 3
NY Islanders 5 Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 1 — OT
Minnesota 4 Las Vegas 0
NY Rangers 4 Winnipeg 1
Dallas 4 Carolina 1
Colorado 3 Ottawa 0
Edmonton 5 Chicago 3