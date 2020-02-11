National Sports

(KMAland) -- Michigan State ended their losing skid, Philadelphia beat the Clippers, the Rockets took down the Celtics and more from the night in national sports action.

TOP 25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

(4) San Diego State New Mexico

(6) Dayton 81 Rhode Island 67

(9) Maryland 72 Nebraska 70

(12) Kentucky 78 Vanderbilt 64

(13) Penn State 88 Purdue 76 

Michigan State 70 (22) Illinois 69

(25) LSU 82 Missouri 78

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Philadelphia 110 LA Clippers 103

Washington 126 Chicago 114

New Orleans 138 Portland 117

San Antonio 114 Oklahoma City 106

Houston 116 Boston 105

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Buffalo 3 Detroit 2

Toronto 3 Arizona 2 — OT

Florida 5 New Jersey 3

NY Islanders 5 Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 1 — OT

Minnesota 4 Las Vegas 0

NY Rangers 4 Winnipeg 1

Dallas 4 Carolina 1

Colorado 3 Ottawa 0

Edmonton 5 Chicago 3