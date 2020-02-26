(KMAland) -- Wake Forest upset Duke, Oklahoma took down Texas Tech and big wins for the Bucks and Lakers on Tuesday in national sports action.
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(7) Maryland 88 Purdue 45
(14) Northwestern 69 Ohio State 55
(23) Princeton 80 Pennsylvania 44
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(2) Baylor 85 Kansas State 66
(4) Dayton 62 George Mason 55
(5) San Diego State 66 Colorado State 60
Wake Forest 113 (7) Duke 101 — 2 OT
(8) Kentucky 69 Texas A&M 60
(15) Auburn 67 Ole Miss 58
(24) Michigan State 78 (18) Iowa 70
Oklahoma 65 (22) Texas Tech 51
NBA SCOREBOARD
Indiana 119 Charlotte 80
Milwaukee 108 Toronto 97
Oklahoma City 124 Chicago 122
Denver 115 Detroit 98
Boston 118 Portland 106
LA Lakers 118 New Orleans 109
Sacramento 112 Golden State 94
NHL SCOREBOARD
Calgary 5 Boston 2
Vancouver 4 Montreal 3 — 2 OT
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3
NY Rangers 4 NY Islanders 3 — OT
Philadelphia 4 San Jose 2
Washington 4 Winnipeg 3 — SO
Dallas 4 Carolina 1
New Jersey 4 Detroit 1
St. Louis 6 Chicago 5
Nashville 3 Ottawa 2
Minnesota 5 Columbus 4
Florida 2 Arizona 1
Anaheim 4 Edmonton 3 — OT