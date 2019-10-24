(KMAland) -- The Vikings rocked the Redskins, SMU avoided an upset at Houston and all the NBA and NHL scores from Thursday.
TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
(16) SMU 34 Houston 31
NFL SCOREBOARD
Minnesota 19 Washington 9
NBA SCOREBOARD
Atlanta 117 Detroit 100
Milwaukee 117 Houston 111
LA Clippers Golden State
NHL SCOREBOARD
San Jose 4 Montreal 2
NY Islanders 4 Arizona 2
NY Rangers 6 Buffalo 2
Columbus 4 Carolina 3 — OT
St. Louis 5 Los Angeles 2
Nashville 4 Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 4 Chicago 1
San Jose 2 Anaheim 1
Calgary 6 Florida 5 — OT/SO
Edmonton 4 Washington 3 — OT