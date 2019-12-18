(KMAland) -- Check out the NBA, college basketball and NHL scores from Wednesday.
NBA SCOREBOARD
Cleveland 100 Charlotte 98
Toronto 112 Detroit 99
Miami 108 Philadelphia 104
Chicago 110 Washignton 109 — OT
New Orleans 107 Minnesota 99
Oklahoma City 126 Memphis 122
Denver 113 Orlando 104
Boston Dallas
Portland Golden State
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(9) Virginia 56 Stony Brook 44
Cincinnati 78 (21) Tennessee 66
(15) Michigan State 77 Northwestern 72
(3) Louisville 70 Miami Ohio 46
(2) Gonzaga 94 North Carolina 81
(20) San Diego State San Diego Christian
(10) Baylor UT Martin
(8) Oregon Montana
(6) Kentucky Utah
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(13) Maryland 114 Georgia State 41
(7) Baylor 111 Arkansas State 43
(8) Florida State 70 North Florida 41
(1) Stanford Tennessee
(4) Oregon State Northern Arizona
NHL SCOREBOARD
New Jersey 3 Anaheim 1
Colorado 4 Chicago 1
St. Louis 2 Edmonton 1