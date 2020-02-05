National Sports

(KMAland) -- Four nationally-ranked teams lost in college basketball, the Nuggest and Clippers picked up big wins and more from the night in national sports on Wednesday.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(5) Louisville 86 Wake Forest 76

(19) Butler 79 (10) Villanova 76

(12) Seton Hall 78 Georgetown 71

(13) West Virginia 76 Iowa State 61

Purdue 104 (17) Iowa 68

Vanderbilt 99 (18) LSU 90

Providence 73 (21) Creighton 

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(2) Baylor 97 Kansas 44

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Detroit 116 Phoenix 108

Toronto 119 Indiana 118

Boston 116 Orlando 100

Brooklyn 129 Golden State 88

Oklahoma City 109 Cleveland 103

Atlanta 127 Minnesota 120

Memphis 121 Dallas 107

Denver 98 Utah 95

LA Clippers 128 Miami 111

NHL SCOREBOARD 

NY Rangers 5 Toronto 3

Boston 2 Chicago 1 — OT