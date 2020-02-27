(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Wednesday.
TOP 25 WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
(6) UConn 105 Cincinnati 58
Texas 77 (25) TCU 67
TOP 25 MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
(9) Maryland 74 Minnesota 73
(12) Villanova 71 St. John’s 60
(16) Penn State 65 Rutgers 64
NBA SCOREBOARD
Charlotte 107 New York 101
Cleveland 108 Philadelphia 94
Washington 110 Brooklyn 106
Minnesota 129 Miami 126
Orlando 130 Atlanta 120
Houston 140 Memphis 112
Dallas 109 San Antonio 103
LA Clippers 102 Phoenix 92
Boston 114 Utah 103
NHL SCOREBOARD
Colorado 3 Buffalo 2
Las Vegas 3 Edmonton 0
Sacramento 2 Pittsburgh 1