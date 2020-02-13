(KMAland) -- Georgia Tech upset Louisville, the Lakers won in Denver and more from the night in national sports action.
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(2) Baylor 81 TCU 62
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(3) Kansas 58 (14) West Virginia 49
Georgia Tech 64 (5) Louisville 58
(23) Creighton 87 (10) Seton Hall 82
(11) Auburn 95 Alabama 91 — OT
(15) Villanova 72 (18) Marquette 71
(19) Butler 66 Xavier 61
(20) Houston 62 South Florida 58
NBA SCOREBOARD
Cleveland 127 Atlanta 105
Orlando 116 Detroit 112 — OT
Washington 114 New York 96
Indiana 118 Milwaukee 111
Brooklyn 101 Toronto 91
Memphis 111 Portland 104
Charlotte 115 Minnesota 108
Dallas 130 Sacramento 111
Utah 116 Miami 101
Phoenix 112 Golden State 106
LA Lakers 120 Denver 116 — OT
NHL SCOREBOARD
Boston 4 Montreal 1
Sacramento 5 Calgary 3
Vancouver Chicago