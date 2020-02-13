National Sports

(KMAland) -- Georgia Tech upset Louisville, the Lakers won in Denver and more from the night in national sports action.

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(2) Baylor 81 TCU 62

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(3) Kansas 58 (14) West Virginia 49

Georgia Tech 64 (5) Louisville 58

(23) Creighton 87 (10) Seton Hall 82

(11) Auburn 95 Alabama 91 — OT

(15) Villanova 72 (18) Marquette 71

(19) Butler 66 Xavier 61

(20) Houston 62 South Florida 58

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Cleveland 127 Atlanta 105

Orlando 116 Detroit 112 — OT

Washington 114 New York 96

Indiana 118 Milwaukee 111

Brooklyn 101 Toronto 91

Memphis 111 Portland 104

Charlotte 115 Minnesota 108

Dallas 130 Sacramento 111

Utah 116 Miami 101

Phoenix 112 Golden State 106

LA Lakers 120 Denver 116 — OT

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Boston 4 Montreal 1

Sacramento 5 Calgary 3

Vancouver Chicago