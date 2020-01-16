National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Wednesday, January 15th.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

(2) Baylor 68 Iowa State 55

Alabama 83 (4) Auburn 64

(18) Seton Hall 78 (5) Butler 70

(9) Florida State 54 Virginia 50

South Carolina 81 (10) Kentucky 78

Temple 65 (16) Wichita State 53

Georgetown 83 (25) Creighton 80

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD 

(2) Baylor 90 Kansas 47

Oklahoma 73 (17) West Virginia 49

NBA SCOREBOARD 

Detroit 116 Boston 103

Philadelphia 117 Brooklyn 106

Miami 106 San Antonio 100

Toronto 130 Oklahoma City 121

Chicago 115 Washington 106

Indiana 104 Minnesota 99

Denver 100 Charlotte 86

Portland 117 Houston 107

Dallas 127 Sacramento 123

Orlando 119 LA Lakers 118

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Chicago 4 Monreal 1

Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 3 — OT