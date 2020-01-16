(KMAland) -- Check out the national sports scoreboard from Wednesday, January 15th.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(2) Baylor 68 Iowa State 55
Alabama 83 (4) Auburn 64
(18) Seton Hall 78 (5) Butler 70
(9) Florida State 54 Virginia 50
South Carolina 81 (10) Kentucky 78
Temple 65 (16) Wichita State 53
Georgetown 83 (25) Creighton 80
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(2) Baylor 90 Kansas 47
Oklahoma 73 (17) West Virginia 49
NBA SCOREBOARD
Detroit 116 Boston 103
Philadelphia 117 Brooklyn 106
Miami 106 San Antonio 100
Toronto 130 Oklahoma City 121
Chicago 115 Washington 106
Indiana 104 Minnesota 99
Denver 100 Charlotte 86
Portland 117 Houston 107
Dallas 127 Sacramento 123
Orlando 119 LA Lakers 118
NHL SCOREBOARD
Chicago 4 Monreal 1
Philadelphia 4 St. Louis 3 — OT