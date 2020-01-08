(KMAland) -- Check out the top 25 college basketball, NBA and NHL scores from Wednesday, January 8th.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(2) Duke 73 Georgia Tech 64
(3) Kansas 79 Iowa State 53
(5) Auburn 83 Vanderbilt 79
(7) San Diego State 72 Wyoming 52
(10) Florida State 78 Wake Forest 68
NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
(19) West Virginia 68 Kansas 49
NBA SCOREBOARD
Toronto 112 Charlotte 110 — OT
Miami 122 Indiana 108
San Antonio 129 Boston 114
Orlando 123 Washington 89
Denver 107 Dallas 106
Houston 122 Atlanta 115
New Orleans 123 Chicago 108
Utah 128 New York 104
NHL SCOREBOARD
Winnipeg 4 Toronto 3 — SO
Philadelphia 3 Washington 2
