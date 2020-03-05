National Sports

(KMAland) -- Check out the top 25 college basketball, NBA and NHL scores from Wednesday. 

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

(1) Kansas 75 TCU 66

(3) Dayton 84 Richmond 57

(7) Florida State 73 Notre Dame 71

(14) Villanova 79 (8) Seton Hall 77

(11) Creighton 91 Georgetown 76

Texas A&M 78 (17) Auburn 75

(22) Virginia 46 Miami 44

(24) Wisconsin 63 Northwestern 48

NBA SCOREBOARD

Boston 112 Cleveland 106

Oklahoma City 114 Detroit 107

Milwaukee 119 Indiana 100

Miami 116 Orlando 113

Memphis 118 Brooklyn 79

Utah 112 New York 104

Minnesota 115 Chicago 108

Dallas 127 New Orleans 123 — OT

Portland 125 Washington 104

NHL SCOREBOARD 

Philadelphia 5 Washington 2

Calgary 3 Columbus 2 — OT

Anaheim 4 Colorado 3 — OT

Arizona 4 Vancouver 2

 