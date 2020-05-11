(KMAland) -- The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has announced changes to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), beginning in the 2020-21 season.
The metric has been simplified from five tools to just two, eliminating winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin.
The remaining two metrics used with NET is the Team Value Index, which is “a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home,” and adjusted net efficiency rating.
View the complete release from the NCAA linked here.