(KMAland) -- The NCAA has announced eligibility relief will be in place for those in spring sports.
Yesterday, the NCAA announced the cancellation of winter and spring sports championships, effectively ending the season for those in spring sports very early in the season.
The Division I Council Coordination Committee released a statement on Friday:
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athlete who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”