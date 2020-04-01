(KMAland) -- The NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period to May 31st.
The statement from the NCAA: “The Division I Council Coordinator Committee and Division II Administrative Committee extended the recruiting dead period through May 31. The committees will continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended.”
College coaches may not meet face-to-face with college-bound student-athletes or their parents during the dead period. Only writing, calling, texting, direct messaging, emailing, Skype, FaceTime, Zoom, etc. communication are permissible at this time.