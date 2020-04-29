(KMAland) -- The National Collegiate Athletic Association made another step towards allowing student-athletes to compensate on endorsements and promotions Wednesday morning.
The NCAA Board of Governors supported rule changes earlier this week that would allow student athletes to receive compensation from third-party endorsements.
The rule changes also allow student-athletes to compensate off endorsements related to and separate from athletics and allows student athlete to compensate off other opportunities such as social media and their own businesses.
Students will not be permitted to use conference, school logos or trademarks.
