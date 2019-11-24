(KMAland) -- The Kansas women lost to South Carolina in the third round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament.
View the men's and women's soccer tournament scores from Sunday below.
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD — SECOND ROUND
Georgetown 5 Pittsburgh 0
Indiana 3 Kentucky 0
Virginia 2 Campbell 0
Michigan 0 Wright State 0 (Michigan wins 5-4 in PK)
Marshall 2 West Virginia 1
Virginia Tech 4 New Hampshire 1
UC Santa Barbara 4 Saint Mary’s 0
Louisville 1 UC Davis 0
Wake Forest 3 Maryland 0
Providence 3 Penn State 2 — OT
St. John’s 2 Syracuse 1
Clemson 2 Charlotte 1 — OT
UCF 2 Missouri State 1 — OT
Washington 2 Boston College 0
Stanford 1 Seattle 1 (Stanford wins 2-1 in PK)
SMU 1 Coastal Carolina 0
NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD — THIRD ROUND
South Carolina 2 Kansas 0
North Carolina 4 Michigan 0
Florida State 2 South Florida 1
Stanford 2 Penn state 0
USC 1 Santa Clara 0
Washington State 3 West Virginia 0
UCLA 2 Wisconsin 0