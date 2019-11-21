NCAA Soccer
(KMAland) -- The NCAA men’s soccer tournament began and the women’s tournament continued on Thursday. 

NCAA MEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT — First Round 

New Hampshire 1 Fairleigh Dickinson 0

West Virginia 5 Butler 1

Boston College 3 Yale 0

Charlotte 3 Mercer 1

Kentucky 2 Loyola Chicago 1 — 2 OT

Maryland 4 Iona 0

Wright State 3 Notre Dame 2

Pittsburgh 2 Lehigh 0

Providence 2 NJIT 0

Syracuse 3 Rhode Island 2

Campbell 3 James Madison 1

Coastal Carolina 3 NC State 2 — 2 OT

Louisville 4 South Florida 1

Missouri State 1 Denver 0

UC Santa Barbara California

Loyola Marymount Seattle

NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT — Second Round 

BYU 4 Louisville 0

NC State 2 Arkansas 1