(KMAland) -- The NCAA men’s soccer tournament began and the women’s tournament continued on Thursday.
View the complete scoreboard below.
NCAA MEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT — First Round
New Hampshire 1 Fairleigh Dickinson 0
West Virginia 5 Butler 1
Boston College 3 Yale 0
Charlotte 3 Mercer 1
Kentucky 2 Loyola Chicago 1 — 2 OT
Maryland 4 Iona 0
Wright State 3 Notre Dame 2
Pittsburgh 2 Lehigh 0
Providence 2 NJIT 0
Syracuse 3 Rhode Island 2
Campbell 3 James Madison 1
Coastal Carolina 3 NC State 2 — 2 OT
Louisville 4 South Florida 1
Missouri State 1 Denver 0
UC Santa Barbara California
Loyola Marymount Seattle
NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT — Second Round
BYU 4 Louisville 0
NC State 2 Arkansas 1