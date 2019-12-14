(KMAland) -- Nebraska had their Final Four streak come to an end at four seasons with a loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Nebraska (28-5): Nebraska’s season and Final Four streak came to an end with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-19 loss to Wisconsin - the third time the Huskers lost to the Badgers this season. Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet had 11 kills each, Nicklin Hames had 26 assists and Kenzie Knuckles finished with 22 digs.
NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD — Elite Eight
(1) Baylor 3 (8) Washington 1
(4) Wisconsin 3 (5) Nebraska 0
(7) Minnesota Louisville
(3) Stanford (11) Penn State