(Lincoln) -- Florida defensive back Ronald Delancy III announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday.
Delancy, a consensus three-star prospect, was originally committed to Louisville before decommitting following a trip to Lincoln.
The 6-foot, 165-pound prospect goes to Miami Northwestern High School and chose the Huskers over other offers from Louisville, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Kent State and others.
I am proud and blessed to say I am committed to the university of Nebraska 🔥🔥 #GBR🌽 #GoCornhuskhers🤟🏾 @CoachVerne @coach_frost @CoachTFisher pic.twitter.com/PkAzBzsjUO— Ronald Delancy III ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_TherealkingRjj) October 8, 2019