(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football added another massive offensive lineman for their 2021 recruiting class on Sunday.
Mount Pleasant (IA) guard Henry Lutovsky announced his commitment to the Huskers on Twitter, making him the third member of the 2021 class along with Florida defensive end RJ Sorensen and Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka.
Lutovsky - a 6-foot-6, 320-pound 3-star prospect - had other offers from Iowa State, Missouri and Georgia and was an unofficial visitor to Lincoln on Saturday.