(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has announced a future home-and-home series with former Big Eight and Big 12 rival Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State will come to Lincoln September 16, 2034, while Nebraska will head to Stillwater on September 15, 2035.
Nebraska also announced their 2024 matchup with South Dakota State has been pushed to 2030, they will host UTEP in 2024 and 2028, UL Monroe will visit Lincoln in 2025 and Ohio is on the home schedule for 2026.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.