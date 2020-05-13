(Lincoln) -- Nebraska assistant basketball coach Matt Abdelmassih has been recognized on ESPN’s 40 Under 40 list.
The list ranks coaches according to both achievements and potential and has Abdelmassih ranked No. 22 on the list. The article states:
As Fred Hoiberg turned Iowa State into an elite program that attracted some of the best players in the country, Abdelmassih was the pivotal orchestrator behind the scenes. That's why he's back with Hoiberg at Nebraska (after a stint at St. John's), where he has the facilities and potential to rapidly upgrade the talent pipeline to Lincoln.
Other regional coaches on the list included Kansas’ Jerrance Howard (No. 21).
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.