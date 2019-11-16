(Lincoln) -- Husker football coach Scott Frost has been awarded a two-year contract extension by the University of Nebraska.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos made the announcement Saturday morning. The original terms of Frost's contract will remain intact, with an extension from December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2026.
"Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future. We are even more committed to that decision today," Green and Moos said in a joint statement.
Nebraska is 8-13 under Frost's direction since he took over the program in the 2018 season.