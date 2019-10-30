(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska baseball team has announced their 2020 schedule, which features seven NCAA Tournament qualifiers from a year ago.
Nebraska will open the season against Baylor in Waco, Texas on February 14th through the 16th. They will also play in San Diego and Tempe in the non-conference season and open their home slate on March 6th against Columbia.
Nebraska will also have home series in non-conference play against UNLV and Air Force and will host Northwestern, Rutgers, Ohio State and Penn State in Big Ten play.
