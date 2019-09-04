(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska announced Paul Klempa as the new head bowling coach at the school on Tuesday.
Klempa was a long-time assistant under legendary coach Bill Straub, who announced his retirement recently.
Klempa also bowled for Straub as a member of the university’s club team in the 1990s. He’s been an assistant with the women’s team since 1997.
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
The Nebraska bowling team also announced that that National Tenpin Coaches Association All-American Leah Glazer is joining the program.
Glazer transfers to Nebraska from Arkansas State, where she helped the Wolves to a fifth-place finish at the 2019 NCAA Championships.
The junior from Henderson, Nevada is immediately eligible. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.