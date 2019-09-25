(Peru) -- Nebraska City alum and Peru State quarterback Noah Kasbohm has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame.
Kasbohm is one of 185 college football athletes from all levels to earn the honor. The award "recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership."
View the complete release from Peru State athletics linked here.