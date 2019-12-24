(Nebraska City) -- The Nebraska City boys will conclude the 2019 portion of their season by hosting a holiday tournament Friday and Saturday
The Pioneers are off to a 2-4 start with victories over Louisville and Syracuse and defeats at the hands of Bennington, Plattsmouth, Elkhorn, Waverly.
"We're pretty happy with our kids right now," Nebraska City Coach Matt Thompson tells KMA Sports. "The kids are working hard and we're asking a lot of them and they're really responding,"
The Pioneers have scheduled tough to begin the season with battles against four-win teams: Bennington, Elkhorn, and Waverly. The result in those games might not be what Coach Thompson wished for, but he has seen improvements in his team.
"I thought we were going to be a little improved this year," Thompson said, "We're still pretty young. We thought we were going to have a pretty good season and we play a heck of a schedule,"
Junior Clay Stovall has controlled Coach Thompson's offense with 8.8 points and 4 assists per game
"He kinda does the majority of our ball handling. He does an excellent job and is a great leader. I couldn't ask for anything more as a player," Thompson said.
Sophomore Braden Thompson leads the Pioneers in scoring with 12 points and 5 rebounds per game. The Pioneers' lone senior starter---Eli Southard---is also averaging double-figures with 10 points per contest. Sophomores Nyoun Thuokok and Chase Brown have contributed 8.2 and 7.6 points per game respectively.
"Anybody can step up on any night and score for us," Thompson said. "We've been getting the ball side-to-side and getting some good looks at the rim."
The Pioneers will continue their season over Christmas break with a holiday tournament. The Pioneers will host Louisville, Ralston and Fillmore Central on Friday and Saturday. Nebraska City will host Fillmore Central in first-round action Friday at 1:45.
"If we play hard, move the ball well and do things right, I'm not concerned about the outcome," Thompson said.
The complete interview with Coach Thompson can be heard below.