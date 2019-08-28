(Nebraska City) -- Dan Hempel enters year three as the Nebraska City head football coach, and the Pioneers will look for another improvement after adding four wins a year ago.
After an 0-9 season in his first year, Hempel’s team rebounded with four victories last season. And he believes it all starts with an adjustment of his own.
“We’ve had really good buy-in this year,” Coach Hempel told KMA Sports. “Life is about making mistakes and learning from them, and I think I learned in quite a few cases last year maybe things should have been handled a little bit more in a strict or disciplined manner than they were.”
Hempel says he and his program will learn from those instances and apply them this year as they get ready for year two in Class C1.
“We just set a higher bar for our expectations off the field,” he said. “The kids – because they were a part of that last year – they’ve really bought into that. They understand it’s important to have high expectations, and it’s been refreshing and nice. I love last year’s group, too, but I think as a program we’ve just raised the bar.”
Some of the leaders on this year’s team to enact some of those raised expectations are captains Jaren Johansen, Eli Southard, Alfredo Valquier and Jordan Williams. Hempel said sophomore tight end/outside linebacker Braden Thompson, junior wide receiver/cornerback Riley Wehling and senior running back/free safety Nate Hatch have also stood out in the leadership category.
“We’ve got some shoes that need to be filled this year, but we’ve really got some solid leaders,” he added.
The Pioneers will open their 2019 season at home on Friday night against Schuyler – a team that they beat 41-8 to open last year. Schuyler is under new leadership now with former Nebraska defensive lineman Jason Ankrah taking over as head coach.
“I’m anticipating they will be physical and play with fire,” Hempel said. “I think everybody plays with a lot of fire in week one because they’re all anxious to see what they’ve got. Every coach in the state probably feels pretty good about their team right about now, and so everybody is excited to see what’s about to happen.
“I’m guessing they will be excited to go, as we are. I’m kind of curious (on the scheme). It’ll be a learn-on-the-fly thing because of the new coaching staff. We’re preparing for a number of different things, and we’ll have to be able to adjust as the game goes.”
Matt Thompson will have reports from Schuyler/Nebraska City during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show on Friday night. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ Week 1 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Hempel below.