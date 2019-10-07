(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City got back on the winning track this past Friday night with a strong 37-22 win at Auburn.
The Pioneers (3-3, 1-1) had lost three of their past four games and their Class C1 District 1 opener heading into the meeting.
“One of our big goals was getting the run game established and trying to improve up front,” Coach Dan Hempel told KMA Sports. “Those guys did a great job of playing physical football, which allowed us to get off to a good start.”
The running game quickly opened up the passing game, which has proven to be the bread and butter of this year’s Pioneers squad. Senior quarterback Jordan Williams nabbed his third consecutive game of at least 200 yards passing, throwing for exactly 200 and two touchdowns, and had a season-high 105 yards rushing and two more scores.
“We knew Jordan had a strong arm and knew he would be athletic,” Hempel said. “It was kind of our first year working with him (after transferring from Kearney). Early in the year, he was kind of raw, but his football IQ has really improved. I was really impressed with him, and he’s really grown a lot as a football player.”
Junior Riley Wehling added 86 yards rushing behind a 92-yard touchdown while sophomore Michael Nelson and senior Brayden Betts combined for 147 yards receiving and each caught one score each from Williams.
The Pioneers will host Falls City (3-3, 0-2) this week after the Tigers dropped their third straight game, 38-7, to Ashland-Greenwood on Friday.
“They throw the ball a lot more than they have in the past,” Hempel said. “They’ve got a good quarterback and a good group of receivers.”
Senior Kade Bredemeier has thrown for 835 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season, including 414 and four to senior Trey McAfee and 247 and two to junior Jayden Kreifels.
“Obviously, (sophomore) Jordan Nolte really stands out on tape,” Hempel added. “Big offensive and defensive lineman for them. Their linebackers are really athletic kids, and their two safeties are really athletic as well. They’ve got a couple really good corners, too, and they’ll be physical up front.”
On Friday, Coach Hempel hopes his running game will continue to open up the pass for Williams and his receivers.
“I think it starts with being able to run the football,” he said. “It has to be consistent because we really struggled with that earlier in the year. It’s a matter of want-to and imposing your will on the opposing team. We have to get back to that in practice and remind them that one game is not enough.”
Kirt Manion will have reports from the Falls City/Nebraska City game on Friday evening. Full Week 7 coverage begins on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Hempel below.