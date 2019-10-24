(Nebraska City) -- A pair of Nebraska City runners will once again end their seasons in Kearney at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships.
Senior James Kearney and junior Chloe Schaulis will both compete in their respective Class B state races.
Kearney, a Lourdes Central Catholic student, finished third at his district race, running a 17:28.04 to post a qualifying time and finish. It was just another strong run this season for one of the area’s most successful cross country runners.
“The season went really well,” he told KMA Sports. “The team this year – it was the best team I’ve run on in the past four years. We started off with a win at Auburn, and I’m really glad with how everything has gone.”
While the Pioneers missed qualifying as a team by 14 points, Kearney is still excited to represent his team at state.
“It’s really special,” he said. “Cross country is my favorite sport, and I love it so much. Being able to run my last cross country race at the state meet is really great. I definitely want to break 17 minutes, and I want to get a top 15 place.”
As for Schaulis, she agrees that it has been a solid year, although she would have liked a little more at the district meet.
“I wasn’t too happy with how I did,” she said. “My place was all right, but I was a little unhappy with my time.”
Schaulis placed sixth in the district with a time of 21:43.35 to advance to state for a third consecutive season.
“This being my third time, I feel like the atmosphere is going to be a lot more comfortable to be in,” Schaulis said. “I can enjoy it more instead of being intimidated by everything.”
Like Kearney, Schaulis would also like to finish within the top 15 and receive a medal.
The state meet is slated for Friday in Kearney with the Class B girls race at 2:30 while the boys will run at 3:30 PM. Listen to the complete interview with both Kearney and Schaulis below.