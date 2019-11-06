NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Falls City Sacred Heart moved on in the D2 playoffs, but defending state champion Johnson-Brock was upset and Elmwood-Murdock was ousted in D1.

Check out the rest of the Nebraska state round two playoff scores from Wednesday below. 

CLASS D1 SECOND ROUND 

Howells-Dodge 56 Lutheran High Northeast 22

Osceola-High Plains 46 Creighton 32

Tri County 68 Elmwood-Murdock 8

Cross County 20 BDS 6

Cambridge 62 Neligh-Oakdale 14

Burwell 50 Elm Creek 13

Arcadia-Loup City 72 Sutherland 14

Dundy County-Stratton 20 Fullerton 18

CLASS D2 SECOND ROUND  

Humphrey-St. Francis 60 Lawrence-Nelson 14

Plainview 36 Johnson-Brock 28

Falls City Sacred Heart 56 Clarkson/Leigh 6

Bloomfield 50 Hartington-Newcastle 20

Overton 36 Garden County 12

Central Valley 50 Elwood 24

Twin Loup 36 Mullen 14

Pleasanton 27 Kenesaw 14