(KMAland) -- Iowa native and Nebraska freshman Madi Kubik has been named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year.
Kubik and four other Huskers were honored with the release of the All-Big Ten Conference volleyball awards on Wednesday.
Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun were all picked to the First Team All-Big Ten while Kubik was named to the second team and All-Freshman Team. Kenzie Knuckles was also picked to the All-Freshman Team.
Nebraska’s Anezka Szabo and Iowa’s Brie Orr were named the Big Ten Sportsmanship Honorees. View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.