(Lincoln) -- Elkhorn South offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-8, 280-pound 2021 recruit tweeted his commitment from the sideline before kickoff of the Ohio State game.
Prochazka is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 55 player in the country by Rivals. He had other reported offers from Arizona State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and others.
I’m staying home 🔴🌽 pic.twitter.com/FinXf5ySgB— Teddy Prochazka (@TeddyProchazka) September 28, 2019
Also on Saturday, Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone announced he received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska staff.
The 2021 prospect now has three FBS offers with the Huskers joining Iowa and Iowa State.
After a great visit, I am extremely humbled and excited to say I have received a full scholarship offer to the University of Nebraska ⚪️🔴☠️ #GBR pic.twitter.com/SHuC0uEbzz— Thomas Fidone (@ThomasFidone) September 29, 2019