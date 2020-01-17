(Lincoln) -- Former Oregon and Washington offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has been hired as the Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Lubick worked with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost at Oregon as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Lubick was the co-offensive coordinator at Washington in 2017 and 2018 before leaving coaching for a season.
Lubick replaces Troy Walters, who came with Frost from UCF and was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for 2018 and 2019.