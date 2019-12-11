(KMAland) -- The Big Ten and College Gymnastics Association released their preseason polls for the men’s gymnastics season on Wednesday, and Nebraska ranks in the top five of both.
The Huskers are fourth in the Big Ten rankings while the CGA poll has the Huskers ranked No. 5. Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois are ahead of Nebraska in the Big Ten poll while Stanford, Oklahoma, Michigan and Illinois are ranked ahead of the Huskers in the CGA Poll.
Nebraska also had two athletes on the Big Ten Watch List - Jake Bonnay and Griffin Kehler. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Two Iowa gymnasts have been named to the Big Ten Men’s Gymnast to Watch List on Wednesday.
Sophomore Evan Davis and senior Mitch Mandozzi made the list, but the Hawkeyes were selected seventh - out of seven - in the Big Ten preseason poll.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.