(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has landed a commitment from Oklahoma prep running back Sevion Morrison for its 2020 recruiting class.
Morrison made the announcement on Twitter and at his school on Wednesday, becoming Nebraska’s ninth known commit of the class.
The 5-foot-11.5, 196-pound three-star prospect is the fifth-ranked player in Oklahoma and the 33rd-ranked running back in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Wassup big 10 #Committed #GBR pic.twitter.com/tpmr6sDwuM— Sevion morrison ⚡️ (@SevyMorrison28) August 21, 2019