NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska state volleyball tournament continues today in Lincoln while Missouri's final four begins in Cape Girardeau.

Check out the full schedule and updated scores below.

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class A State Tournament – Semifinals

Millard North vs. Gretna, 5:00 PM

Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 7:00 PM

Class B State Tournament – Semifinals

Skutt Catholic vs. Norris, 5:00 PM

Waverly vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 7:00 PM

Class C1 State Tournament – Semifinals

St. Paul vs. Broken Bow, 1:00 PM

Wahoo vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:00 PM

Class C2 State Tournament – Semifinals

Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Lutheran High Northeast, 1:00 PM

Superior vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 3:00 PM

Class D1 State Tournament – Semifinals

Pleasanton vs. Archbishop Bergan, 9:00 AM

Diller-Odell vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11:00 AM

Class D2 State Tournament – Semifinals

Lawrence-Nelson vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 9:00 AM

Wynot vs. BDS, 11:00 AM

MSHSAA
Buy Now

MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Class 1 State Tournament – Semifinals

Advance vs. Santa Fe

Billings vs. Calvary Lutheran

Class 2 State Tournament – Semifinals

St. Pius X (Festus) vs. St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)

Hermann vs. Licking

Class 3 State Tournament – Semifinals

Windsor (Imperial) vs. St. Michael the Archangel

St. Francis Borgia vs. Logan-Rogersville

Class 4 State Tournament – Semifinals

Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Liberty

Francis Howell Central vs. Nixa