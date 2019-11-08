(KMAland) -- The Nebraska state volleyball tournament continues today in Lincoln while Missouri's final four begins in Cape Girardeau.
Check out the full schedule and updated scores below.
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class A State Tournament – Semifinals
Millard North vs. Gretna, 5:00 PM
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 7:00 PM
Class B State Tournament – Semifinals
Skutt Catholic vs. Norris, 5:00 PM
Waverly vs. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 7:00 PM
Class C1 State Tournament – Semifinals
St. Paul vs. Broken Bow, 1:00 PM
Wahoo vs. Lincoln Lutheran, 3:00 PM
Class C2 State Tournament – Semifinals
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Lutheran High Northeast, 1:00 PM
Superior vs. Grand Island Central Catholic, 3:00 PM
Class D1 State Tournament – Semifinals
Pleasanton vs. Archbishop Bergan, 9:00 AM
Diller-Odell vs. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 11:00 AM
Class D2 State Tournament – Semifinals
Lawrence-Nelson vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 9:00 AM
Wynot vs. BDS, 11:00 AM
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1 State Tournament – Semifinals
Advance vs. Santa Fe
Billings vs. Calvary Lutheran
Class 2 State Tournament – Semifinals
St. Pius X (Festus) vs. St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia)
Hermann vs. Licking
Class 3 State Tournament – Semifinals
Windsor (Imperial) vs. St. Michael the Archangel
St. Francis Borgia vs. Logan-Rogersville
Class 4 State Tournament – Semifinals
Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Liberty
Francis Howell Central vs. Nixa