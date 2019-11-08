(KMAland) -- Check out the results of Nebraska state volleyball semifinals and the Missouri volleyball round robin semifinals.
NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class A State Tournament – Semifinals
Gretna 25-23-25-23-15 Millard North 19-25-19-25-9
Papillion-La Vista South 25-25-25 Lincoln Pius X 23-15-23
Class B State Tournament – Semifinals
Skutt Catholic 25-27-25 Norris 22-25-18
Duchesne Academy 25-13-21-25-15 Waverly 22-25-25-18-7
Class C1 State Tournament – Semifinals
St. Paul 23-25-25-25 Broken Bow 25-22-15-18
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Wahoo 22-20-18
Class C2 State Tournament – Semifinals
Hastings St. Cecilia 25-25-25 Lutheran High Northeast 19-11-16
Grand Island Central Catholic 25-26-22-23-15 Superior 23-24-25-25-17
Class D1 State Tournament – Semifinals
Archbishop Bergan 25-21-26-25 Pleasanton 23-25-24-23
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Hartington Cedar Catholic 23-19-22
Class D2 State Tournament – Semifinals
Humphrey St. Francis 25-12-25-21-15 Lawrence-Nelson 19-25-12-25-13
BDS 20-25-14-30-15 Wynot 25-11-25-28-2
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin
Advance 2 Santa Fe 0
Billings 1 Calvary Lutheran 1
Advance 2 Calvary Lutheran 0
Santa Fe 1 Billings 1
Advance 2 Billings 0
Santa Fe 2 Calvary Lutheran 0
Class 2 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin
Hermann 2 Licking 0
St. Pius X (Festus) 2 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 0
St. Pius X (Festus) 2 Licking 0
Hermann 2 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 0
Hermann 2 St. Pius X (Festus) 0
Licking 2 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 0
Class 3 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin
St. Francis Borgia 1 Logan-Rogersville 1
St. Michael the Archangel 2 Windsor 0
Logan-Rogersville 2 Windsor 0
St. Francis Borgia 2 St. Michael the Archangel 0
St. Francis Borgia 2 Windor 0
Logan-Rogersville 2 St. Michael the Archangel 0
Class 4 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin
Nixa 2 Francis Howell Central 0
Lafayette (Wildwood) 1 Liberty 1
Lafayette (Wildwood) 1 Nixa 1
Liberty 2 Francis Howell Central 0
Lafayette (Wildwood) 2 Francis Howell Central 0
Nixa 2 Liberty 0