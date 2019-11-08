NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Check out the results of Nebraska state volleyball semifinals and the Missouri volleyball round robin semifinals.

NEBRASKA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class A State Tournament – Semifinals

Gretna 25-23-25-23-15 Millard North 19-25-19-25-9

Papillion-La Vista South 25-25-25 Lincoln Pius X 23-15-23

Class B State Tournament – Semifinals

Skutt Catholic 25-27-25 Norris 22-25-18

Duchesne Academy 25-13-21-25-15 Waverly 22-25-25-18-7

Class C1 State Tournament – Semifinals

St. Paul 23-25-25-25 Broken Bow 25-22-15-18

Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Wahoo 22-20-18

Class C2 State Tournament – Semifinals

Hastings St. Cecilia 25-25-25 Lutheran High Northeast 19-11-16

Grand Island Central Catholic 25-26-22-23-15 Superior 23-24-25-25-17

Class D1 State Tournament – Semifinals

Archbishop Bergan 25-21-26-25 Pleasanton 23-25-24-23

Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Hartington Cedar Catholic 23-19-22

Class D2 State Tournament – Semifinals

Humphrey St. Francis 25-12-25-21-15 Lawrence-Nelson 19-25-12-25-13

BDS 20-25-14-30-15 Wynot 25-11-25-28-2

MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Class 1 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin

Advance 2 Santa Fe 0

Billings 1 Calvary Lutheran 1

Advance 2 Calvary Lutheran 0

Santa Fe 1 Billings 1

Advance 2 Billings 0

Santa Fe 2 Calvary Lutheran 0

Class 2 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin

Hermann 2 Licking 0

St. Pius X (Festus) 2 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 0

St. Pius X (Festus) 2 Licking 0

Hermann 2 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 0

Hermann 2 St. Pius X (Festus) 0

Licking 2 St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 0

Class 3 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin

St. Francis Borgia 1 Logan-Rogersville 1

St. Michael the Archangel 2 Windsor 0

Logan-Rogersville 2 Windsor 0

St. Francis Borgia 2 St. Michael the Archangel 0

St. Francis Borgia 2 Windor 0

Logan-Rogersville 2 St. Michael the Archangel 0

Class 4 State Tournament – Semifinal Round Robin

Nixa 2 Francis Howell Central 0

Lafayette (Wildwood) 1 Liberty 1

Lafayette (Wildwood) 1 Nixa 1

Liberty 2 Francis Howell Central 0

Lafayette (Wildwood) 2 Francis Howell Central 0

Nixa 2 Liberty 0