Jay Ducker, Bellevue West.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Nebraska playoff football recaps from wins for Waverly, Wayne, Millard West, Bellevue West and Omaha Westside.

CLASS B: Waverly 48 Hastings 14 

Mason Nieman, Waverly
Buy Now

Mason Nieman had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added 56 yards passing and another touchdown.

Ethan Kastens chipped in 96 yards rushing and another touchdown for Waverly in the victory.

Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek had 150 yards passing and two touchdowns.

CLASS C1: Wayne 28 Ashland-Greenwood 13 

Reid Korth, Wayne.jpg
Buy Now

Reid Korth had 140 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 27 carries to send Wayne to their second straight upset win.

CLASS A: Millard West 35 Elkhorn South 14 

Tristan Gomes, Millard West.jpg
Buy Now

Tristan Gomes led Millard West with five total touchdowns, including four rushing and one passing.

CLASS A: Bellevue West 48 Omaha Burke 0 

Jay Ducker led Bellevue Wet with 156 yards rushing, 38 yards receiving and five total touchdowns. Nate Glantz threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Tonio Clark had 111 yards rushing for Burke in the defeat.

CLASS A: Omaha Westside 35 Lincoln Southeast 0 

Cole Peyton, Westside.jpg
Buy Now

Cole Peyton had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for another score among his 75 yards passing to lead Westside. 

Jake Halleen topped Lincoln Southeast with 104 yards rushing.

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

CLASS B – QUARTERFINALS

Scottsbluff 49 Norris 28

Roncalli Catholic 41 Northwest 17

Waverly 48 Hastings 14

Skutt Catholic 41 Bennington 14

CLASS C1 – QUARTERFINALS

Adams Central 17 Aurora 0

Pierce 49 Ord 21

Wayne 28 Ashland-Greenwood 13

Wahoo 49 Columbus Scotus 7

CLASS C2 – QUARTERFINALS

Sutton 44 Battle Creek 28

BRLD 60 North Bend Central 53

St. Paul 25 Aquinas Catholic 10

Oakland-Craig 50 Doniphan-Trumbull 16 

CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS

Millard West 35 Elkhorn South 14

Bellevue West 48 Omaha Burke 0

Millard South 34 Grand Island 24

Omaha Westside 35 Lincoln Southeast 0

CLASS 6-MAN – QUARTERFINALS

Cody-Kilgore 57 Arthur County 8

McCool Junction 63 Eustis-Farnam 16

Creek Valley 58 Sandhills Valley 36

Harvard 78 Sioux County 72