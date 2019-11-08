(KMAland) -- Nebraska playoff football recaps from wins for Waverly, Wayne, Millard West, Bellevue West and Omaha Westside.
CLASS B: Waverly 48 Hastings 14
Mason Nieman had 143 yards rushing and two touchdowns and added 56 yards passing and another touchdown.
Ethan Kastens chipped in 96 yards rushing and another touchdown for Waverly in the victory.
Hastings quarterback Jarrett Synek had 150 yards passing and two touchdowns.
CLASS C1: Wayne 28 Ashland-Greenwood 13
Reid Korth had 140 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 27 carries to send Wayne to their second straight upset win.
CLASS A: Millard West 35 Elkhorn South 14
Tristan Gomes led Millard West with five total touchdowns, including four rushing and one passing.
CLASS A: Bellevue West 48 Omaha Burke 0
Jay Ducker led Bellevue Wet with 156 yards rushing, 38 yards receiving and five total touchdowns. Nate Glantz threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
Tonio Clark had 111 yards rushing for Burke in the defeat.
CLASS A: Omaha Westside 35 Lincoln Southeast 0
Cole Peyton had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for another score among his 75 yards passing to lead Westside.
Jake Halleen topped Lincoln Southeast with 104 yards rushing.
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD
CLASS B – QUARTERFINALS
Scottsbluff 49 Norris 28
Roncalli Catholic 41 Northwest 17
Waverly 48 Hastings 14
Skutt Catholic 41 Bennington 14
CLASS C1 – QUARTERFINALS
Adams Central 17 Aurora 0
Pierce 49 Ord 21
Wayne 28 Ashland-Greenwood 13
Wahoo 49 Columbus Scotus 7
CLASS C2 – QUARTERFINALS
Sutton 44 Battle Creek 28
BRLD 60 North Bend Central 53
St. Paul 25 Aquinas Catholic 10
Oakland-Craig 50 Doniphan-Trumbull 16
CLASS A – QUARTERFINALS
Millard West 35 Elkhorn South 14
Bellevue West 48 Omaha Burke 0
Millard South 34 Grand Island 24
Omaha Westside 35 Lincoln Southeast 0
CLASS 6-MAN – QUARTERFINALS
Cody-Kilgore 57 Arthur County 8
McCool Junction 63 Eustis-Farnam 16
Creek Valley 58 Sandhills Valley 36
Harvard 78 Sioux County 72